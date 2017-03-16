Most obnoxious drivers: Men in blue BMWs – The Washington Times

The most aggressive drivers on the road are men between the ages of 35 and 50 who drive blue BMWs”, a 2013 study found. Drivers are the most obnoxious at 5:45pm on Friday, then early Monday morning. Drivers of Land Rovers, Audis, and Subarus are also among the most aggressive.

Hotel Hermit got $17M to make way for 15 Central Park West – The NY Post

It cost $20 million to evict the last four tenants of a Manhattan apartment building to renovate it. The last tenant was so stubborn and savvy that he received $17 million of the money, plus use of a $2 million condo for life.

Casper the Friendly Ghost died of Pneumonia after playing out in the cold until it was past nightfall. – Wikipedia.org

Casper the Friendly Ghost is a fictional character and the protagonist of the Famous Studios theatrical animated cartoon series of the same name. As his name indicates, he is a ghost, yet he is quite personable. According to the 1995 feature film Casper, his family name is McFadden, making his “full” name Casper McFadden.