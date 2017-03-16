New Study Digs Deep into Latest Fashion Trend: Beards

Before you check out that fancy Beard Grooming Kit your about to buy online, maybe you should read these interesting beard facts from this latest study.

  • Attractiveness ratings were highest for bearded faces with smaller jaws followed by bearded and clean- shaven faces with larger jaws and lowest for clean-shaven faces with small jaws
  • Researchers found that a beard could compensate for smaller features
  • In the study, 37 male faces were rated for their attractiveness, and dominant appearance, when clean-shaven and fully bearded
  • A higher facial width-to-height ratio was a sign of masculinity and sex appeal
    But having too large a jaw and a beard was a negative, according to the stud
  • Faces with full beards and large jaws received significantly higher ratings than clean-shaven faces with large and small jaws, and clean-shaven faces with large jaws received significantly higher ratings than clean- shaven faces with small jaws.

  • ‘Attractiveness ratings of facial hair may reflect a compromise between overly dominant looking faces with larger jaws and the additive effects beardedness has on these ratings.’

  • Evolutionary scientists from Darwin onwards have debated the significance of beards. To some they are a step backwards because being clean-shaven allows males to assess a threat, and for women how attractive a potential partner they might be.

    But there are some who stress that a beard can appear virile and act as a show of health – similar to birds brightly coloured feathers.

    They can have a role in display too. Among the Meldpa of Papua New Guinea, parting the beard and thrust-ing the jaw toward a rival occurs during agonistic encounters and may curtail the escalation of conflict.

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4303230/Why-women-t-resist-men-sporting-bushy-beards.html#ixzz4bXIF3Dqa
    Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

The Things You Own, End Up Owning You

How might your life be better with less? MINIMALISM: A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE IMPORTANT THINGS examines the many flavors of minimalism by taking the audience inside the lives of minimalists from all walks of life—families, entrepreneurs, architects, artists, journalists, scientists, and even a former Wall Street broker—all of whom are striving to live a meaningful life with less.

Latest World News

Most obnoxious drivers: Men in blue BMWs – The Washington Times 

The most aggressive drivers on the road are men between the ages of 35 and 50 who drive blue BMWs”, a 2013 study found. Drivers are the most obnoxious at 5:45pm on Friday, then early Monday morning. Drivers of Land Rovers, Audis, and Subarus are also among the most aggressive.

Hotel Hermit got $17M to make way for 15 Central Park WestThe NY Post 

It cost $20 million to evict the last four tenants of a Manhattan apartment building to renovate it. The last tenant was so stubborn and savvy that he received $17 million of the money, plus use of a $2 million condo for life.

Casper the Friendly Ghost died of Pneumonia after playing out in the cold until it was past nightfall. – Wikipedia.org

Casper the Friendly Ghost is a fictional character and the protagonist of the Famous Studios theatrical animated cartoon series of the same name. As his name indicates, he is a ghost, yet he is quite personable. According to the 1995 feature film Casper, his family name is McFadden, making his “full” name Casper McFadden.