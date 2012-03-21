Build My Rank Customers Are Signing Up in Droves to Link Building Automation Software

In the wake of the Build My Rank deindexing internet marketers across the world are looking for a viable alternative to regain lost backlinks. Not only Build My Rank was affected. Several popular blog networks have been infiltrated by Google and deindexed.

We have confirmed reports of all of these networks being deindexed by Google

Build My Rank

Authority Link Network – 25% deindexed but in danger of losing much more

SEO Elite Linkvine

SEO Nitro

Backlink Buddy

SEO LinkMonster

High PR Society

Elite Network

Link Diversity is More Important Than Ever

Any advertised blog networks are at great risk of being immediately deindexed since now Google is actively looking to deindex them all. Build My Rank was the highest quality and had the best reputation which leads SEO experts to believe that no blog network is safe. If you only relied partially on blog networks and had a very diverse link profile then you probably were not effected much by the mass deindexings.

Best Backlinks For Link Diversity?

Powerful link building software makes it possible to build a very diverse backlink profile that is built slowly over time from several different platforms such as

Social Networking sites with free blogs on high page rank domains Social Bookmarking sites Press Release sites Web 2.0 websites Forum Sites Article Directories RSS Directories WordPress Article Directory Sites

What makes this powerful link building software so amazing is that there are built in templates that can be used and the jobs can be scheduled. The software can be used in a very smart way so that you are only building a dozen backlinks direct to your site from high authority sites, and then building hundreds of backlinks to the first tier creating a natural and viral looking backlink campaign.

Build My Rank Alternative?

The sites that are included in this incredibly effective link building software known as Senuke X are high authority and trusted by Google which means Google isn’t deindexing these sites. If you use the software wisely you can build high quality mini websites that link back to your business and then you can build several hundred backlinks to the mini site. The mini sites that you can create with Senuke X also drive traffic to your main site while increasing your search engine rankings. If you are searching for an alternative to blog networks and Build My Rank it would be wise to at least give the 14 day free trial a go and see what it can do for you.

What About Content for Your Backlinks?

Here comes the best part of using this highly powerful seo automation software. There are a couple ways you can get highly readable quality content to use with this marketing system. Senuke X is now fully integrated with Jonathan Legers super high quality ArticleBuilder software. Simply add your username and password to the software and it will generate an incredibly high quality, perfectly readable and spun ready article for your campaign. This has allowed us to create high quality content to submit to these websites that they love because it brings traffic in and looks great. When the Web 2.0 site moderators see high quality perfectly readable content it stands heads and tails above the crowd of any low quality they see, and the low quality is what they delete. So by raising the bar and submitting the high quality content your sites look like Gold and stand the test of time.

The 1 year subscription to ArticleBuilder is $297 but well worth it for the thousands of articles you can create from every niche. High quality content is more important than ever for a proper internet marketing and link building campaign so it is highly suggested to use this powerful tool with the link building software. A cheaper alternative would be to invest in Jonathan Legers program The Best Spinner and create high quality articles this way. It is also integrated with Senuke X for ease of use.

Right now building link diversity from high quality websites is your best strategy. The benefits of this link building software is how you can leverage your time so that you can spend more of your time building a high quality website that converts your traffic into sales and revenue.

