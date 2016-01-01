- Pair charged in string of robberies and two homicides at Los Feliz gas station and Mar Vista dispensary
- Rams’ Sean McVay is personable and full of energy as he makes rounds at ‘Radio Row’
- Lakers wipe out 19-point deficit before losing to Wizards, 116-108
- Iranian man barred from entering U.S. lands at LAX; first to return after court order
- A Free Speech Battle at the Birthplace of a Movement at Berkeley
- Matt Kuchar finishes strong to take lead at Phoenix Open
- Melania Trump’s Absence From Washington Raises Questions About Her Role
- Trump Embraces Pillars of Obama’s Foreign Policy
- Soul-Searching at Clinton Foundation in Trump Era
- White House Defends Commando Raid on Qaeda Branch in Yemen
- U.S. eases restrictions on cyber-security sales to Russian spy agency
- Border cities unprepared for mass Trump deportations
- Beware of Facebook ‘cloning’ scam
- A guide to 2017 college deadlines (and 2018, too)
- Israeli settlements not ‘helpful’ to peace process, Trump’s White House says
Most obnoxious drivers: Men in blue BMWs – The Washington Times
The most aggressive drivers on the road are men between the ages of 35 and 50 who drive blue BMWs”, a 2013 study found. Drivers are the most obnoxious at 5:45pm on Friday, then early Monday morning. Drivers of Land Rovers, Audis, and Subarus are also among the most aggressive.
Hotel Hermit got $17M to make way for 15 Central Park West – The NY Post
It cost $20 million to evict the last four tenants of a Manhattan apartment building to renovate it. The last tenant was so stubborn and savvy that he received $17 million of the money, plus use of a $2 million condo for life.
Casper the Friendly Ghost died of Pneumonia after playing out in the cold until it was past nightfall. – Wikipedia.org
Casper the Friendly Ghost is a fictional character and the protagonist of the Famous Studios theatrical animated cartoon series of the same name. As his name indicates, he is a ghost, yet he is quite personable. According to the 1995 feature film Casper, his family name is McFadden, making his “full” name Casper McFadden.