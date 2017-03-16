New Study Digs Deep into Latest Fashion Trend: Beards

Before you check out that fancy Beard Grooming Kit your about to buy online, maybe you should read these interesting beard facts from this latest study.
- Attractiveness ratings were highest for bearded faces with smaller jaws followed by bearded and clean- shaven faces with larger jaws and lowest for clean-shaven faces with small jaws
- Researchers found that a beard could compensate for smaller features
- In the study, 37 male faces were rated for their attractiveness, and dominant appearance, when clean-shaven and fully bearded
- A higher facial width-to-height ratio was a sign of masculinity and sex appeal
But having too large a jaw and a beard was a negative, according to the stud
- Faces with full beards and large jaws received significantly higher ratings than clean-shaven faces with large and small jaws, and clean-shaven faces with large jaws received significantly higher ratings than clean- shaven faces with small jaws.
‘Attractiveness ratings of facial hair may reflect a compromise between overly dominant looking faces with larger jaws and the additive effects beardedness has on these ratings.’
Evolutionary scientists from Darwin onwards have debated the significance of beards. To some they are a step backwards because being clean-shaven allows males to assess a threat, and for women how attractive a potential partner they might be.
But there are some who stress that a beard can appear virile and act as a show of health – similar to birds brightly coloured feathers.
They can have a role in display too. Among the Meldpa of Papua New Guinea, parting the beard and thrust-ing the jaw toward a rival occurs during agonistic encounters and may curtail the escalation of conflict.
