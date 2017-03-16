New Study Digs Deep into Latest Fashion Trend: Beards

‘Attractiveness ratings of facial hair may reflect a compromise between overly dominant looking faces with larger jaws and the additive effects beardedness has on these ratings.’

Evolutionary scientists from Darwin onwards have debated the significance of beards. To some they are a step backwards because being clean-shaven allows males to assess a threat, and for women how attractive a potential partner they might be.

But there are some who stress that a beard can appear virile and act as a show of health – similar to birds brightly coloured feathers.

They can have a role in display too. Among the Meldpa of Papua New Guinea, parting the beard and thrust-ing the jaw toward a rival occurs during agonistic encounters and may curtail the escalation of conflict.

