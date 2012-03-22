Why Joining Another Blog Network is a Stupid Move And What is the Alternative

There is a lot of talk in the internet marketing and link building world right now about all of the blog networks like Build My Rank being deindexed and what I find most surprising is how other marketers are simply recommending and doing reviews on blog networks like RankJumpers that haven’t been deindexed yet.

All I can say is joining the next blog network like RankJumpers would be an epic stupid move. Guess who else recently joined RankJumpers? Google joined Rankjumpers! They joined all the widely publicized and advertised blog networks and have been infiltrating them one by one. So why is joining another blog network a dumb idea? Well, because the time, effort, and money that you invest could disappear in a flash.

Here is a basic rule of business that also applies to internet marketing:

When something doesn’t work anymore stop doing it!!!

Simply put, public blog networks are done, they don’t work anymore so don’t join another one just because someone wrote up a review saying its not “deindexed yet”. Don’t waste your time, don’t waste your money, don’t make that mistake. Go ahead and join RankJumpers if you want but I’m sure Google is submitting articles to it now and unmapping the entire network for deindexing.

What does work? Contextual backlinks from blogs certainly do still work to raise search engine rankings, if they didn’t then Google wouldn’t be working so hard to terminate the networks. But this doesn’t mean go out and join a blog network, unless you want to jump in another cesspool that will soon be deindexed then go right ahead and waste your time and money.

What are the best alternatives to blog networks?

There are a couple different roads you can take at this time. Let’s take a look at them both, the first is the most time consuming.

White Hat SEO

Guest Posts – contact website owners in your niche and ask if you can write a high quality article with a link back to you site. Only problem is the amount of time this can take to find good blogs that will allow a post and if you are in a small niche many of them may actually be your competitors. The other drawback is the quality content will draw traffic to that website instead of yours in hopes that the link will raise your rankings to get you traffic.

Pros – its super white hat and you could get some high quality links from relevant websites

Cons – time consuming, there is no guarantee that link will raise your rankings at all, you created high quality content for someone else

Blog Commenting – spend your some time each day leaving high quality comments on niche relevant blogs

Pros – you might get a link back to your site and maybe even a clickthrough – wow, nice!

Cons – super time consuming to do manually, the Return on Investment of Time, or ROIT, as I say is really impossible to measure. A lot of time can be spent on super minimal results. The reason that blog networks have been the rage for the last few years is because they were super effective and time spent to submit a couple spun articles was very minimal. There was a very high ROIT.

Link Bait

I’m already getting really bored and irritated by talking about white hat stuff so if you really want to learn more about white hat seo just go over to SEOmoz and see how white hat seo works for them.

Ironically the link I just referenced above is incredible “link bait” which is a white hat SEO tactic that is very difficult to pull off correctly, and this guy did it on accident.

Grey Hat SEO

Public Blog Networks – Build My Rank deindexed, High PR Society Deindexed, ALN deindexed, SEOLinkMonster deindexed, SEOnitro deindexed – anymore questions? What’s that? Should you go join RankJumpers? ummm no, you are probably better off jumping off a cliff to increase your rankings, hows that for rank jumping?

Pros – you get to have all of your links deindexed after spending your money, wait, that’s not quite a pro is it?

Cons – you get to have all of your links deindexed after spending your money

Social Networking Sites for Backlinks – websites like Blogger, WordPress, Tumblr, Multiply are incredible effective free sources of backlinks. If you setup a real blog and write quality content it’s not even considered grey hat, it would still be white hat. Use some super powerful software like Senuke X to sign up for hundreds of social networks automatically and post spun articles and now you have crossed into the dark grey hat seo area. Here is a good list of social networking sites you can use for free.

Pros – when used with powerful link building software this method is super powerful and can take only a few minutes each day.

Cons – you’ll need to spend some time ramping up on how to use SEO automation software but if you just take the time to watch the videos, practice, and learn the time invested is well worth it.

Is Link Automation Dangerous?

I’ve never seen anyone seriously injured from using link building software so I really do not think it is dangerous. Oh, did you mean is it dangerous to your website? When used correctly link automation is by far the most effective link building technique that can be used when it comes to time efficiency and results.

Safe Link Building Automation

Use software that has a scheduler, don’t blast your website with hundreds of links within the span of a couple minutes. Set it up to post to 30 or 40 sites over a period of 1 month. Use high quality articles from a service like ArticleBuilder so that you have an endless supply of high quality content. Build backlinks to your backlinks – link building automation can be super effective as a 2nd tier backlink builder. You can quickly and efficiently build thousands of backlinks to your 1st level backlinks. This gives them more ranking power and you will even be able to drive traffic from your 1st tier of backlinks.

Use Link Building Automation to Rank your Other Web Properties

I have found Senuke X to be the most effective at very quickly ranking these types of sites

Amazon.com – write a Kindle book or have one written, title the book your keyword. Blast away with thousands of links

Facebook – Name a fanpage after your keyword, blast away with thousands of links and watch it rank on page 1 nearly overnight

Youtube – This is unbelievably easy, put your keyword in the title and in the description, blast away with links and rank sometimes in 24 hours on page 1.

Web 2.0 sites – Posterous.com and Tumblr.com can be blasted with links and rank very quickly – they are also included in Senuke X. I typically build a couple good sites on those and then use the automation power to blast them and rank them.

PDF Share Sites – like Docstoc and Scribd – put a PDF on one of these sites with links (even affiliate links) – rank for your keyword by blasting with links

PRweb – This is a great press release site because it will get some good syndication, but as an added bonus I use Senuke X to drive links to the press release on PRweb and have ranked them on page 1 for the keyword.

** Spoiler Alert ** – all of these websites can drive traffic and sales, they also link back to your main website in many cases which helps to drive your rankings up. If you are afraid of using link building automation software on your own website then that’s o.k. because you can use it all day long on sites that still drive traffic and sales to you.

I have only hit the tip of the iceberg of what you can do with this software and haven’t begun to hit all the details on how I use it.

I often hear people say – “I have read alot of bad reviews on Senuke”

Those are reviews by people that don’t know how to use the tool correctly. Let me explain.

I do not know how to build houses but I know that I would need a hammer to do it. I go out and buy a hammer. I try to build a house. I smash my fingers and in the process barely put a few boards together. I write a bad review of a hammer saying how a hammer is stupid and not a good tool for building houses. Well, that is just plain stupid and any carpenter would tell me that my review was stupid.

What if I actually learned how to use a hammer, and used it on the right things rather than trying to use a hammer to nail two pieces of glass together in a window. You see, most people never take the time to learn how to use the tools correctly, and what to use them for.

A good place to start practicing is on some Web 2.0 sites that you create, and a couple of youtubes. If you don’t have a Youtube then simply make one or pay someone on Fiverr.com to read a script for you, there are lots of talented people waiting for work.

What Next?

If you are looking for a time efficienct and cost efficient link building tool that can be used to drive traffic and sales I would recommend you at least start off with a 14 day free trial of Senuke X to at least see if it is something you can get the hang of. Watch the training videos, experiment ranking some Youtube videos and web 2.0 sites and find out for yourself.

